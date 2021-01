Category: World Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 18:52 Hits: 5

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran has told the United Nations nuclear watchdog it plans to enrich uranium to 20% purity, a level it achieved before its 2015 accord, at its Fordow site buried inside a mountain, the agency said on Friday. Read full story

