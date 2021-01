Category: World Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 17:25 Hits: 5

British health officials have reactivated emergency hospitals that were built at the start of the pandemic to handle a surge in COVID-19 cases that is putting existing wards under extreme pressure, particularly in London.

