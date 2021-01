Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 11:34 Hits: 0

Social distancing laws, curfews, and track-and-trace technologies employed in the context of the COVID-19 crisis have been used to harass, detain, or sanction human-rights defenders and other activists in countries around the world. But that hasn't stopped the global wave of protests from continuing to build.

