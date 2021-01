Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 20:38 Hits: 3

Four independent journalists who have been critical of President Alexander Lukashenko face seven years in prison on charges of "large-scale tax evasion." Journalists have been detained 477 times this year in Belarus.

