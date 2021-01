Category: World Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 12:16 Hits: 10

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Shortly after midnight Duc Nguyen sat up in his hospital bed for a video call with his wife. The glow of a television and a street lamp outside his window provided the only light as a nasal cannula delivered oxygen to his lungs. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/01/after-a-year-of-loss-patients-ring-in-2021-from-houston-covid-19-ward