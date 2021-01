Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 01:18 Hits: 3

American Airlines is the first of several carriers to put the previously grounded plane, now cleared by safety regulators, back in service.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2020/1229/Boeing-gets-a-boost-as-its-737-Max-returns-to-US-skies?icid=rss