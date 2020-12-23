Why Workers Fought and Died for Union Hiring Halls - Part II of a conversation with Tacoma longshore workers Zack Pattin and Brian Skiff Skiffington.

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 December 2020 17:22 Hits: 3

This is Part II of our special two-part episode with Tacoma longshore workers Zack Pattin and Brian "Skiff" Skiffington. Zack and Skiff are both members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 23 and organizing leaders with the ILWU Young Workers Committee. In Part I of our conversation with Zack and Skiff, we talked about their winding paths to working on the waterfront and about the beauty and madness of longshore work. In Part II, we take a deeper dive into the politics and history of the ILWU. We talk about what being part of the union has meant to Zack and Skiff, their families, and their coworkers—and why fixtures like union hiring halls are so important that workers fought and died for them.



Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/ilwu-union-longshore-workers-waterfront-hiring-halls