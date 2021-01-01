Russia: Putin Voices Confidence in Overcoming 2020 Challenges

Category: World Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 11:58 Hits: 9

Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual New Year speech on Thursday, during which he expressed the belief that his nation will be able to overcome existing challenges and restore normalcy.

"I am convinced that together we will overcome everything, establish and restore normal life and with renewed vigor continue to solve the tasks facing Russia in the coming third decade of the 21st century," Putin said.

He noted that despite unprecedented challenges brought forth by the pandemic, the nation stood united and showed dignity, courage, mercy, and compassion.

"Yes, the dangerous new virus has changed and disrupted our daily lives, work, studies, has forced us to reconsider and adjust many plans. But the world is arranged in such a way that trials are inevitable," the president said.

He stressed that challenges encourage people to listen to their conscience, discard all that is vain and trivial, and appreciate what is most important in life.

"Trials and troubles must pass. This has always been the case. Only the most important things stay with us, everything that makes us noble and strong: love, mutual understanding, trust, and support," Putin said.

"Today it is very important to believe in ourselves, not to retreat in the face of difficulties, to preserve our unity, which will form the basis of our common success in the future," he added.

Putin pointed out that unfortunately, due to the ongoing pandemic, many are currently in hospitals, both patients and frontline workers. He praised the courageous work of doctors and nurses and wished those in hospitals a speedy recovery as soon as possible.

"I want to say thank you to each of you because we are together," Putin said.

