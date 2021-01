Category: World Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 10:41 Hits: 3

The New York stock exchange has begun the process of delisting three Chinese telecoms companies as it seeks to comply with an order by the Trump administration barring investment in firms with ties to the Chinese military.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-york-stock-exchange-delists-chinese-telecoms-firms-13877460