Category: World Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 03:06 Hits: 4

SANTA FE, New Mexico: Lily Guido was having trouble hearing and she felt warm while talking to her co-worker at a California nursing home. She knew something was wrong. Fearing the coronavirus, Guido, 30, of Santa Rosa, California, didn't go home to avoid possibly spreading it to her five children ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/immigrants-in-us-cheer-inclusion-in-covid-19-relief-bill-13874690