Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 13:35 Hits: 1

Gibraltar is set to become a part of the Schengen zone to ensure fluidity of movement at the border with Spain after the end of the post-Brexit transition phase.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brexit-uk-and-spain-say-gibraltar-to-join-schengen-in-last-minute-deal/a-56105105?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf