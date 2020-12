Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 13:28 Hits: 1

Pro-choice activists celebrated on the streets on Wednesday as Argentina joined a handful of South American nations to legalize abortion, a landmark decision in a country where the Catholic Church has long held sway.

