Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 18:54 Hits: 6

CASTRIES, St. Lucia (Reuters) - Residents of the eastern Caribbean island chain of St. Vincent and the Grenadines were advised to evacuate their homes on Thursday after a volcano, dormant for decades, came back to life and began spewing ash. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/01/st-vincent-residents-advised-to-evacuate-after-la-soufriere-volcano-spews-ash