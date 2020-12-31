McConnell gives entire struggling nation the finger, and Senate Republicans let him do it

Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 18:30 Hits: 5

Moscow Mitch McConnell just did it again. And then did it one more time. He just stopped struggling Americans from getting a $2,000 survival check, again. Apparently just because he can. And to be a troll, actually calling survival checks "socialism for rich people."

It's going to hurt Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in their reelection bids, and he apparently doesn't give a damn. On Wednesday, he declared there is "no realistic path to quickly pass" the survival checks in the Senate. But there would be if he had the vote. Even Sen. Lindsey Graham thinks as much. McConnell is insisting on poisoning an eventual bill by tying it to Trump's fever dreams of voter fraud and persecution by tech platforms. Graham on Thursday said he's "urging Senator McConnell to give a stand-alone vote in the new Congress after January 3rd on all three measures." Of course, if it happens in the new Congress, the House has to pass it again before it can become law, but as Graham says: "We have seven Republicans who’ve already said they would vote for it. We need five more. I think if we had the vote, we would get there."

Sen. Chuck Schumer leapt on that suggestion from Graham Thursday, telling McConnell on the floor that if he'll allow a standalone vote on survival checks, he'd support a vote on "whatever right-wing conspiracy you'd like," even whether Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger "has a brother named Ron." (He doesn't. And I'm not sure how I feel about Schumer paying that much attention to right-wing conspiracy theories, but it's a hell of a zinger.)

McConnell knows there isn't a person in the world who (legitimately) believes the survival checks are going to rich people. Hell, they wouldn't even reach a lot of newly poor people—they are means tested based on 2019 income, and plenty of people who made $75,000 in 2019 made drastically less than that in 2020. McConnell also knows that this is a key issue for voters in Georgia. Apparently he's feeling invincible right now, so much so that he's telling Loeffler, Perdue, Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham, all the voters, every struggling person in America to just fuck off. So that he can troll Pelosi and Schumer, and maybe prevent just that little bit of improvement in the economy for soon-to-be President Joe Biden.

So Georgia, America. You know what to do. The only thing that can be done at this point since there isn't a single damned spine among Senate Republicans to stand up to McConnell is to end his majority by electing Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

