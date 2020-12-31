America's Moment of Reckoning : Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor Cornel West on Uprising Against Racism

Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 13:18 Hits: 2

Scholars Cornel West and Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor respond to the global uprising against racism and police violence following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. “We’re seeing the convergence of a class rebellion with racism and racial terrorism at the center of it,” said Princeton professor Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor. “And in many ways, we are in uncharted territory in the United States.”

