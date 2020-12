Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 08:41 Hits: 6

(Reuters) - Minneapolis Police shot and killed a man in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop in the southern part of the city late on Wednesday, in the first killing by a member of the department since the death of George Floyd, authorities said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/31/man-shot-dead-in-gunfire-exchange-with-minneapolis-police