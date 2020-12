Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 08:47 Hits: 5

PUTRAJAYA (Bernama): The Malaysian People Welfare Organisation (Mapro) has asked the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to probe into alleged corrupt activities at a district police headquarters in Selangor. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/31/macc-urged-to-probe-alleged-corruption-at-a-selangor-district-police-hq