Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 22:24 Hits: 0

At least 14 environmental activists were killed in Honduras last year. Police are now investigating two murders in one weekend.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/honduras-investigates-murder-of-two-indigenous-environmental-activists/a-56100757?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf