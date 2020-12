Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 07:20 Hits: 0

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian rescuers deployed drones and dogs to negotiate unstable clay soil in a search for 10 people still missing on Thursday after a landslide in southern Norway swept away more than a dozen buildings the previous day. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/31/norwegian-rescuers-hunt-for-10-missing-after-landslide