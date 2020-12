Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 22:57 Hits: 0

Britain on Wednesday became the first country to approve AstraZeneca and Oxford University's home-grown UK COVID-19 vaccine, adding an easy-to-manage shot to the arsenal of a nation desperate for pandemic relief.

