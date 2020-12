Category: World Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 04:43 Hits: 0

LONDON: British lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday (Dec 30), as both sides looked to begin a new chapter of relations just days before their divorce becomes a reality. Britain and the European Union signed the deal on ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/uk-parliament-approves-brexit-trade-deal-eu-13870316