Biden calls out Trump appointees for refusing to brief transition in 'key national security areas'

We're on the cusp of January here, and President-elect Joe Biden is still being forced to call out the Trump-run federal government for refusing to provide national security briefings to his team. The Office of Management and Budget and the Defense Department, specifically, are refusing to provide briefings in "key national security areas."

The delays have been going on since before Christmas, and now Biden's calling it "nothing short" of "irresponsibility." He's also making sure to pin the blame squarely on "political leadership" while still praising the cooperation of career officials.

If Donald Trump, who is at this point in the throes of full-on delusion over his election loss, refuses to acknowledge the legitimacy of the next president, that is his own problem. For Trump appointees to take action to willfully block the next president from obtaining information about the nation’s current national security concerns, however, yet again crosses over into national betrayal. It is unquestionable that the delay in transferring national security information may impede the next administration's ability to respond to crisis. For Defense Department hacks, in particular, to bury national security needs under those of Trump's own ego is unforgivable.

The Washington Post reports that after Defense Department claims that the Biden team had agreed to put off all transition meetings until after the holidays, which the Biden team calls a lie and which when dealing with national security concerns seems like an implausible stance to begin with, there have been no transition meetings since Dec.18.

At this point merely firing these authoritarian-minded little pissants seems insufficient. Even if Donald Trump cannot muster an ounce of integrity or pretended-at leadership, that does not excuse the staff that have helped him corrupt our government on his own behalf.

It is most likely that these moves are mere petty tweaking from Trump political hires who do not particularly care if their moves do or don’t harm national security. That has been the way of things since long before impeachment, and has been an ironclad rule ever since.

But it is also possible that the resistance from the Defense Department, in particular, is an intentional effort to hide possible Trump-ordered actions in his last days in office. We are dealing with a man who at this point is deep in the throes of rage and would-be sabotage. It would not be implausible for Trump to order an attack on Iran with the explicit intent to foment a military conflict with the nation in the first days of Biden's presidency. It would not be implausible for Trump's loyalist hacks—remember, he has in recent months cleaned out Pentagon leadership and elevated sycophants, part of yet another purge that saw even the ultra-reliable toady William Barr expelled for insufficient corruption—to be hiding any number of other last-minute schemes from the incoming administration.

Who knows. Thanks to a seemingly unending list of Republican go-alongs, we may be in for at least one more corrupt and nation-betraying surprise before Trump finally flees.

