Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 11:35 Hits: 1

In the new year, the One Free Press coalition focuses on “the year in press freedom,” highlighting the wide range of threats faced by journalists throughout the past year.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/journalists-under-threat-in-2020-ten-urgent-cases/a-56073156?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf