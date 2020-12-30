The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Annus horribilis: A look back at the top 12 stories of 2020

Annus horribilis: A look back at the top 12 stories of 2020 The year was dominated by news of the coronavirus, which rapidly spread from Wuhan, China, to kill more than 1.7 million people and forcing much of the world into lockdown while highlighting global inequalities and institutional failures. But other issues also grabbed the world’s attention, from the devastating Australia bushfires to global protests against racism.

