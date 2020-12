Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 11:31 Hits: 1

At least 20 people were killed and dozens more wounded in an attack on Aden airport on Wednesday, a security source said, shortly after a plane carrying a newly formed cabinet for government-held parts of Yemen arrived from Saudi Arabia.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20201230-blasts-and-gunfire-at-yemen-s-aden-airport-as-new-unity-govt-arrives