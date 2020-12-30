Biden, Harris set to close out campaign for Georgia Senate seats

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 19:25 Hits: 6

Both President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to travel to Georgia to make the closing pitch for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff election. Biden will be in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 4, the day before the election, and Harris will be in Savannah on Sunday.

Interestingly enough, Biden's visit will coincide with a Trump appearance in Dalton, Georgia, where he is supposed to be campaigning on behalf of Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Instead he'll probably be bitching and moaning about his own election loss and reiterating his demand that fellow Republican Gov. Brian Kemp resign. So that's helpful.

We've got one last shot at taking McConnell's Senate Republican majority away in January. Please give $3 right now to send the GOP packing.

We need all hands on deck to win the Georgia Senate runoffs on Jan. 5, and you can volunteer from wherever you are: More than 23,000 Daily Kos volunteers already have. Click here to see the Georgia volunteer activities that work best for you.

Biden and Harris will be there to focus voters on just how critical Ossoff and Warnock will be to their successful administration. Without these two seats, which would put the Democrats in control of the Senate, Sen. Mitch McConnell will never let the nation have anything nice, ever again. He's had a long enough reign of terror over our government. On Biden's last trip to the state earlier in December, he told voters "Send me these two men, […] and we will control the Senate and change the lives of people in Georgia." When he was there, former President Barack Obama reinforced that message: "The special election in Georgia is going to determine, ultimately, the course of the Biden presidency."

These two seats flipping to Democrats would put the Senate at 50-50, with Vice President Harris in the tie-breaking role. We need the Senate, if for nothing else than to be having Harris regularly making news, because talking about the first woman vice president, a woman of color, is just too great and usually the VP is not in a news-making place.

Speaking of President Obama, how great is this:

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2004909