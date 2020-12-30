Former DOJ civil rights lawyer explains why Trump’s worst pardon is the one we aren’t hearing about

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 16:26 Hits: 6

Over the last two weeks, President Donald Trump has been met with heightened criticism for his flurry of pardons which many have described as a blatant abuse of power. Many of Trump's most controversial pardons, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner, Roger Stone, and Paul Manafort, have made headlines, but former DOJ lawyer Alex Busansky, in an op-ed for the Washington Post, explains what he considers to be Trump's worst pardon, to date.

According to Busansky, Trump's decision to pardon Stephanie Mohr is likely his worst. Although Mohr's name has not been mentioned much in the reports highlighting Trump's pardons, the publication argues that her crime is insulting to the ongoing civil rights battle against police brutality and inequality.

Mohr, a police officer for the Prince George's County Police Department, found herself at the center of controversy when she violated a homeless man's civil rights.

The former officer served more than 10 years behind bars following a police brutality case where she unleashed her K-9 on the homeless man. While Mohr has insisted that she was not an officer who participated in police brutality, Busansky highlighted a number of aspects in the case that suggest otherwise.

Busanksy writes:

"A police sergeant later testified that he was approached by Mohr's supervising officer who said, "Hey Sarge, we got a new dog. Mind if it gets a bite?" The sergeant gave consent, and Mohr set her dog to attack Mendez, an undocumented immigrant whose only crime was seeking a safe place to eat and sleep. Mohr testified that she was doing her job as trained, and the victim needed "only 10 stitches."

Think about that: only 10 stitches. Mohr disregarded her training to give her dog a taste of flesh and blood."

Despite Mohr's claims, Busansky emphasizes "this was no accident or split-second mistake. It was a willful and deliberate act of police brutality" and it was not Mohr's first offense. With all of the evidence stacked against Mohr, Trump disregarded facts and pardoned her anyway -- signaling a blatant disregard for the law and the consequences Mohr faced for her actions.

