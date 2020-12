Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 15:07 Hits: 5

Iraqis fear a flare-up in sectarian tensions after Iran vowed revenge for killing military leader Qassem Soleimani in January. But some fear that factions within the Iraqi security forces could also threaten stability.

