Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 14:55 Hits: 6

British lawmakers on Wednesday voted to approve legislation implementing the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with the European Union last week.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20201230-uk-s-house-of-commons-passes-post-brexit-trade-deal-with-eu-521-votes-in-favour-and-73-against