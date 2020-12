Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 15:40 Hits: 6

Many developing countries carry crushing debt burdens, but are reluctant to pursue much-needed restructuring, for fear of losing access to capital markets. This fear is overblown, and its persistence is raising the risks for debtors and creditors alike.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/early-debt-restructuring-is-best-for-africa-by-moritz-kraemer-1-2020-12