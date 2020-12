Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 12:35 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON: A nurse in California tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week after receiving Pfizer's vaccine, an ABC News affiliate reported on Tuesday (Dec 29), but a medical expert said the body needs more time to build up protection. Matthew W, 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-pfizer-vaccine-california-nurse-infection-disease-13866726