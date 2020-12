Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 00:44 Hits: 1

Argentina passed a landmark bill legalising abortion on Wednesday over the objections of its influential Roman Catholic Church. The Senate voted by 38 in favor to 29 against with one abstention to approve a bill allowing the procedure through the 14th week of pregnancy.

