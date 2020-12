Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 04:16 Hits: 2

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it has closed its civil rights investigation into the fatal 2014 shooting by Cleveland police of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old Black youth, and that no federal criminal charges would be brought in the case.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20201230-federal-probe-ends-without-charging-us-police-in-shooting-of-tamir-rice