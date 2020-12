Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 06:20 Hits: 1

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Dozens of Cubans protested at the U.S. border in the northern Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez on Tuesday night, demanding they be allowed to cross and claim asylum in the United States. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/30/cuban-migrants-protest-at-mexico-border-seeking-entry-to-us