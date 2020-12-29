Want to make sure Americans get help? Get Warnock and Ossoff into the Senate

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 21:40 Hits: 0

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked Americans from getting critical aid in coronavirus relief Tuesday. Twice. He blocked votes on $2,000 survival checks when Sen. Chuck Schumer tried to bring the bill to the floor and again when Sen. Bernie Sanders tried. Now it appears that he's going to tie that $2,000 to the poison pills of Trump's demand for some kind of action to punish tech companies and "voter fraud."

Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are watching all this closely from Georgia, where they are fighting for reelection in the Jan. 5 runoff. Their respective Democratic opponents, Raphael Warnock and John Ossoff, are watching too, because this election will determine if Americans get even adequate help in overcoming the pandemic. The two Republicans now say they back Trump's demand for that $2,000. The question at least one of them—Perdue—is refusing to answer is what they're willing to do about it. Like tell McConnell to have a standalone vote on the checks. Fat chance.

Those $2,000 checks are only happening if Warnock and Ossoff win. McConnell is not going to let that happen. He cares neither about the American people nor the economy, and he isn't going to do a damned thing to help. There's just one way to stop him: Take his majority away.

