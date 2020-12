Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 14:16 Hits: 2

Dal Lake residents in Srinagar lack proper medical facilities. Coronavirus patients must be taken to a hospital across the lake, but not many boat operators are willing to carry them.

