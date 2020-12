Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 17:59 Hits: 6

A monk who described coronavirus restrictions as "Satan's electronic camp" and urged followers to break lockdown has been arrested after Russian riot police raided his mountain monastery hideout.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-denying-russian-monk-detained-by-police/a-56088097?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf