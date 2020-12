Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 14:34 Hits: 3

Each year generates new words or expressions but a year of pandemic perhaps more than others, whether debating “herd immunity”, monitoring the "R rate", or sharing a “quarantini” on Zoom.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20201229-from-doomscrolling-to-zooming-the-words-we-picked-up-in-2020