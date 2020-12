Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 19:06 Hits: 4

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark has extended a hard lockdown for two weeks, until Jan. 17, to limit the spread of COVID-19, following a drastic spike in new infections over the past month, the country's prime minister said on Tuesday. Read full story

