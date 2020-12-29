The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

COVID and the Comeback State

If the pandemic turns out to be only a temporary disruption, it will be remembered as little more than another tragedy – memorable, but essentially a discrete event. If, however, the disruption of 2020 spurs deeper reflection on the relationship between government and the governed, then this horrible year will come to be viewed as a focal point, rather than a data point.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-pandemic-transforms-role-of-the-state-by-ana-palacio-2020-12

