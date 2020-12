Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 10:24 Hits: 8

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) says it has cut off an international drug-smuggling network through a collaboration with the United States, culminating in the seizure of about 1 billion rubles ($13.6 million) worth of cocaine.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-u-s-collaboration-drug-network/31024561.html