Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 10:12 Hits: 11

Social media is rife with fake news about the Covid-19 vaccine just days after several countries started their vaccination campaigns. Lots of people have been sharing images that they say show politicians manipulating the public by pretending to be vaccinated.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20201229-debunked-retractable-needles-fake-vaccination