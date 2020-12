Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 10:38 Hits: 10

GAZA (Reuters) - An array of Palestinian militant groups launched rockets into the Mediterranean Sea off the Gaza Strip on Tuesday at the start of what they called their first-ever joint exercise, which Israeli media described as a show of force organised by Iran. Read full story

