Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 10:03 Hits: 10

A Hong Kong teenager was ordered to spend to four months in prison on Tuesday for insulting China's national flag and unlawful assembly as Beijing increasingly targets prominent activists from the financial hub.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/hong-kong-teen-tony-chung-jailed-for-china-flag-insult-13859896