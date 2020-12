Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 09:42 Hits: 7

The Moscow City Court has found Karina Tsurkan, an executive with energy holding company Inter RAO, guilty on charges of spying for Moldova, which she denies, and sentenced her to 15 years in prison.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/former-russian-energy-executive-spying-karina-tsurkan/31024463.html