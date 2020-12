Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 08:59 Hits: 7

Sri Lanka welcomed its first foreign tourists in nine months on Monday (Dec 28) even as a new, deadlier strain of the coronavirus gripped the island.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/covid-19-sri-lanka-welcomes-first-tourists-9-months-13855358