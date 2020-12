Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 09:39 Hits: 9

In a year dominated by US President Donald Trump and the COVID-19 pandemic, “witch hunt,” “black swan,” and “exponential” entered wide use. But those who adopted these terms often did not understand what they meant.

