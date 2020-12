Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 06:25 Hits: 7

Fifty journalists and media workers were killed in connection with their work in 2020, the majority in countries that are not at war, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20201229-fifty-journalists-killed-in-2020-targeted-in-barbaric-murders-reporters-without-borders-say