TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's EVA Airways Corp said on Tuesday it had sacked four pilots and four cabin crew since March for breaching rules related to preventing COVID-19 infections, adding that it was committed to enforcing anti-pandemic measures. Read full story

