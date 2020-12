Category: World Published on Monday, 28 December 2020 19:12 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Phase 3 trial of another investigational COVID-19 vaccine has begun enrolling adult volunteers, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced on Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/29/phase-3-trial-of-novavax-investigational-covid-19-vaccine-starts